MMF: Kdybychom se rozhodli společně skoncovat s pandemií už do léta 2022, bude nás to stát jen bilion korun

The proposal targets: (1) vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and at least 60 percent by the first half of 2022, (2) tracking and insuring against downside risks, and (3) ensuring widespread testing and tracing, maintaining adequate stocks of therapeutics, and enforcing public health measures in places where vaccine coverage is low.

The benefits of such measures at about $9 trillion far outweigh the costs which are estimated to be around $50 billion.