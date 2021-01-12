Přihlásit se

Ubiquiti doporučuje změnu hesla. Někdo se mu naboural do systému

12. ledna 2021
Ubiquiti doporučuje změnu hesla. Někdo se mu naboural do systému

Seznam společností, kterým se ještě nikdo nikdy nenaboural do systému, se povážlivé krátí. Nyní to přiznává i oblíbený výrobce síťových prvků Ubiquiti.

Podle zápisku v komunitním fóru podpory firma zjistila neautorizovaný přístup do jednoho ze svých systémů hostovaných v cloudu. Ubiquiti detaily nezveřejnilo, část své infrastruktury ale provozuje třeba u Amazonu (AWS).

V tuto chvíli si firma podle zprávy není vědoma jakéhokoliv úniku uživatelských dat, přesto však raději doporučuje změnu hesla a aktivaci dvoufaktorového přihlašování. Stejná zpráva uživatelům dorazí také e-mailem.

We recently became aware of unauthorized access to certain of our information technology systems hosted by a third party cloud provider. We have no indication that there has been unauthorized activity with respect to any user’s account.

We are not currently aware of evidence of access to any databases that host user data, but we cannot be certain that user data has not been exposed. This data may include your name, email address, and the one-way encrypted password to your account (in technical terms, the passwords are hashed and salted). The data may also include your address and phone number if you have provided that to us.

As a precaution, we encourage you to change your password. We recommend that you also change your password on any website where you use the same user ID or password. Finally, we recommend that you enable two-factor authentication on your Ubiquiti accounts if you have not already done so.

We apologize for, and deeply regret, any inconvenience this may cause you. We take the security of your information very seriously and appreciate your continued trust.

Thank you,

Ubiquiti Team

